New Delhi: BJP MP Gautam Gambhir, who has had several run-ins with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, was on Saturday back at it when he targeted the Chief Minister over his initiative to get rid of potholes from Delhi’s roads.

Earlier Kejriwal, in a tweet, announced that the Delhi government, from today, has started its Public Works Department (PWD) to make roads that come under it pothole-free. As part of the initiative, the CM added, 50 MLAs, accompanied by an engineer, will inspect 25 km of roads each. He added that the potholes’ location would be ascertained through an app and this would be followed by the repairing of the road.

दिल्ली सरकार के आधीन PWD सड़कों को गड्ढा मुक्त बनाने का अभियान आज से शुरू 50 विधायक आज 25-25 KM सड़क का निरिक्षण करेंगे, जिसमें हर विधायक के साथ एक इंजीनियर भी होगा ऐप के जरिए गड्ढे या अन्य खराबी की फोटो और लोकेशन रिकॉर्ड होगी और हर खराबी को तुरंत ठीक कर दिया जाएगा। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) October 5, 2019

In response to this, Gambhir, a former India cricketer, quoting the classic song ‘Babuji Dheere Chalna’, taking a jibe at the Chief Minister and indicating that roads under the PWD, in Delhi, were not in good shape. He tweeted: “Please go slow as there are many potholes on this road. We know the realities of Delhi. However, it’s a good way to keep one happy.”

During the Lok Sabha elections earlier this year, Gambhir was accused by Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of distributing pamphlets mocking Atishi, its candidate and one of the BJP leader’s rivals from the East Delhi constituency.

The latest move by the Chief Minister comes just months before Assembly elections are likely to take place in Delhi. In February 2015, the AAP stormed to victory, winning 67 out of 70 seats in the Delhi Assembly, nearly a year after Kejriwal, who first became the CM after the 2013 Assembly elections, resigned from office.

However, in the general elections, it was the BJP that scooped all the seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi.