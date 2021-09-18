Kolkata: BJP MP and former minister Babul Supriyo, who recently announced that he was quitting politics, joined the Trinamool Congress in Kolkata on Saturday. “Today, in the presence of national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee and RS MP Derek O’Brien, former Union Minister and sitting MP Babul Supriyo joined the Trinamool family,” the party said in a tweet.Also Read - Former Union Minister Babul Supriyo Joins Trinamool Congress Nearly a Month After Quitting Politics

I meant it from my heart when I said I'll leave politics. However, I felt there was a huge opportunity that was entrusted upon me (on joining TMC). All my friends said my decision to leave politics was wrong and emotional: Former BJP leader Babul Supriyo after joining TMC today

I'm very proud that I am changing my decision. I am coming back for a great opportunity to serve Bengal. I am very excited. I will meet Didi (CM Mamata Banerjee) on Monday. I am overwhelmed by the warm welcome: Former BJP leader and ex-Union Minister Babul Supriyo

Didi and Abhishek have given me a great opportunity. As I have joined TMC, there is no point in holding on to my seat in Asansol. I’ve come into politics because of Asansol. I will do for that constituency as much as possible: Former BJP leader Babul Supriyo

(With inputs from agencies)