New Delhi: Union Minister and BJP leader Babul Supriyo on Monday distanced his party from comments made by its West Bengal chief Dilip Ghosh over violence during anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests in the state, calling his remarks ‘irresponsible.’ He also denied that BJP state governments had resorted to shooting protesters.

Speaking at a rally in Nadia district on Sunday, Ghosh had slammed Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for not cracking down on violent anti-CAA protesters, unlike police in BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh, Assam and Karnataka. ” You will come here, eat our food, stay here and damage public properties. We will bash you with lathis, shoot you, and put you in jail,” Ghosh had remarked, triggering massive outrage.

Dilip Ghosh,West Bengal BJP President: You will come here, eat our food, stay here and damage public properties. Is it your zamindari? We will bash you with lathis, shoot you, and put you in jail. (12.1.2020) https://t.co/LcFZTrpYPj — ANI (@ANI) January 13, 2020

Responding to Ghosh’s remark, Supriyo, the party’s Lok Sabha MP from Asansol, said, “BJP, as a party has nothing to do with what Dilip Ghosh may have said. It is a figment of his imagination and BJP governments in UP, Assam have NEVER EVER resorted to shooting people for whatever reason whatsoever. Very irresponsible of him to have said what he said,” Supriyo tweeted.

While anti-CAA protests in the majority of states have been peaceful, violence has taken place in BJP-ruled states. A total of 24 protesters have been killed in Uttar Pradesh, Assam and Karnataka. While there have been 20 deaths in UP, five and two protesters were killed in Assam and Karnataka respectively.