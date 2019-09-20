New Delhi: West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday slammed the Jadavpur University (JU) administration over Thursday’s incident, in which Union Minister Babul Supriyo was gheraoed and manhandled by a section of JU students.

In a statement, the Raj Bhavan said, “The issue of serious lapses by the Jadavpur University vice-chancellor, including virtual abandonment of his obligations, and the apparent failure of the state police administration in attending to the situations appropriately and inadequate security arrangements for the Governor/Chancellor during his visit are receiving his attention for forwarding steps.”

Suranjan Das, the vice-chancellor and pro-vice chancellor Pradip Kumar were both hospitalised after complaining of palpitation, vertigo, headache and nausea. The vice-chancellor, reportedly, had also denied Supriyo’s demand that police be called to the campus.

Supriyo, who is also the BJP MP from Asansol, had gone to the university to attend a function organised by the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) to welcome the freshers. While he was leaving, his car was blocked and gheraoed by a section of Left-leaning students, who even manhandled the Union Minister.

The situation eventually got so out of control that Dhankhar, who as the Bengal Governor is also the JU Chancellor, had to personally go the campus to ‘rescue’ Supriyo. However, the Governor, too, was not spared as his car, too, was blocked and gheraoed by the agitators. It was only after 8 PM that the two could leave the university after some teachers intervened and convinced the students to let them go.

There was also violence and arson outside the university as members of the Sangh Parivar and the ABVP, set ablaze vehicles outside gate number four. It is also alleged that they vandalised the university’s Students Federation of India (SFI)-run arts faculty students’ union room.