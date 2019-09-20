New Delhi: A day after Union Minister and BJP leader Babul Supriyo was heckled by a section of students at Jadavpur University, BJP leaders and workers from the party on Friday took out a protest rally in Kolkata.

BJP state vice president Jay Prakash Majumdar slammed the West Bengal government for not maintaining law and order in the state in the wake of the incident. “Babul Supriyo was heckled and beaten by students of SFI and Naxals. There is no law in the state,” he said during the rally.

BJP leaders and workers take out a protest rally in Kolkata after Union Minister Babul Supriyo was heckled in Jadavpur University yesterday. Jay Prakash Majumdar,BJP state vice president says 'He was heckled and beaten by students of SFI and Naxals.There is no law in the state' pic.twitter.com/7vEImDWKIL — ANI (@ANI) September 20, 2019

Earlier in the day, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar slammed Jadavpur University (JU) administration over the incident. “The issue of serious lapses by the Jadavpur University vice-chancellor, including virtual abandonment of his obligations, and the apparent failure of the state police administration in attending to the situations appropriately and inadequate security arrangements for the Governor/Chancellor during his visit are receiving his attention for forwarding steps,” the Raj Bhavan said in a statement.

Major violence broke out at Jadavpur University late on Thursday night after supporters of the Sangh Parivar and members of Akhil Bharatiya Vidhyarthi Parishad (ABVP) set ablaze vehicles outside the university gate in protest against Supriyo being ‘manhandled’ by a section of Left-leaning students in the university campus.

It was also alleged that the students vandalized the university’s Students Federation of India (SFI)-run arts faculty students’ union room and ‘purified’ it by spraying ‘ABVP’ on the walls.

Reacting to the incident, Supriyo on Friday took to Twitter to allege that there was no administrative action by the state government.

U hv no words to utter for 6 hours or NO ADMINISTRATIVE ACTION from Mamta Govt.. Ur dirty politics hv overpowered ur logic. I pity U. FYI, if VC wanted, situation wud hv been under control at 3pm b4 ur #SFI hooligans started it. AVBP had JU registrar’s permission to do the event https://t.co/Sn3aPKRqFc pic.twitter.com/rdXQTMkI7q — Babul Supriyo (@SuPriyoBabul) September 20, 2019

This is the guy who led the assault in #JadavpurUniversity .. we will find him out and then see what @MamataOfficial does to him in terms of charging him for assault without ANY PROVOCATION whatsoever from our/my side@CPKolkata @BJP4Bengal @ABVPVoice @BJYM pic.twitter.com/RzImVk7r5C — Babul Supriyo (@SuPriyoBabul) September 20, 2019

The incident happened on Thursday when the BJP MP from Asansol had gone to the university campus to attend a function organised by the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) to welcome the freshers. While he was leaving, his car was blocked and gheraoed by a section of Left-leaning students, who even manhandled the Union Minister.