Kolkata: Taking a dig at the Trinamool Congress, Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Babul Supriyo on Sunday said that the ruling party will be wiped out of West Bengal by 2021 assembly elections.

Taking to Twitter, Babul Supriyo said, “‘19 mein ‘HALF’ huye, ’21 mein ‘SAAF’ hojayenge (Trinamool Samabesh). (The party was reduced to half its strength in 2019, it will be wiped out by 2021).”

The BJP leader had made remarks on similar lines last month too. Supriyo had said that Mamata-led West Bengal government won’t last till 2021. “The head of Bengali community is down with shame not only in India but across the world just because of the present scenario in West Bengal,” he had said.

Earlier in the day, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee launched a scathing attack at the BJP over their victory in the Lok Sabha elections. She said that the saffron party won by cheating and using EVMs, CRPF and Central Police and Election Commission. “In Lok Sabha elections they won by cheating- by using EVMs, CRPF and Central Police & Election Commission. We want change, not revenge. You won 18 seats and are blowing your trumpet. When we had won 26 seats in the past, we didn’t take over any party office. We won with our hard work,” Banerjee said while addressing TMC annual Martyrs’ Day rally in Kolkata.