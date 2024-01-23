Home

Babies Born On Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Named After Lord Ram, Sita In This District

The babies who were born on the day of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha, i.e. January 22, were named after Lord Ram and Sita in this particular district. Know all about it..

New Delhi: The entire nation had been waiting for the inauguration of the majestic and grand Ram Mandir in Ayodhya and the inauguration was done in the form of the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha or the Consecration of Ram Lalla on January 22, 2024. The rituals of the Consecration Ceremony in Ayodhya were performed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and was attended by the top politicians, sportspersons, businessmen and film stars of the country. The entire nation celebrated the Consecration like ‘Diwali’ and several expecting mothers had requested their doctors to let them deliver on Jan 22, on the day of Pran Pratishtha. In the Damoh district of Madhya Pradesh, all the children born on Jan 22 were named after Lord Ram and Mata Sita. Read to know more…

Babies Born On Pran Pratishtha Named After Lord Ram, Sita

As mentioned earlier, to mark the auspicious occasion of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla’s idol in Ayodhya, several children born on Monday in Madhya Pradesh’s Damoh district were named after Lord Ram and Mata Sita, a doctor said. The mothers and their family members were quite happy that their babies were born on the special day, the doctor added. Dr Vishal Shukla, Resident Medical Officer (RMO) of Damoh District Hospital, said, “There were no demands regarding special muhurat since it is a government hospital and people across the district visit here. But according to our culture, the family members came along with women patients started to name their children like Ram, Siya, Janki, Ayodhya Prasad.”

“It was a special occasion, the mothers were very proud and quite happy that their babies were born on the day of consecration in Ayodhya and their family members were happy too. Around 80 deliveries, including private hospitals, took place across the district on Monday,” Dr Shukla added. He further said that a total of 28 children were born on January 22 till 12 o’clock in the night. Of these, there were 10 girls and 18 boys.

Ayodhya Ram Mandir Open For Public

In another news, the Ayodhya Ram Mandir opened for the general public today and devotees had gathered in large numbers since 3 a.m. to offer prayers and have Darshan of Shri Ram Lalla on the first morning after the Pran Pratishtha ceremony. Due to the heavy rush, for a while, entry into the temple was closed and barricades had been put; highways were also barricaded and vehicles were not allowed to move further. The mandir opened up again after some time but the Darshan is scheduled to begin at2:00 PM in the afternoon. The Ayodhya Police has appealed to the devotees to maintain calm and follow proper queues to pray before Ram Lalla.

(Inputs from ANI)

