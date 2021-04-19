Bachan Kaur, said to be the world’s eldest woman is no more and has breathed her last at the age of 119 on Friday (April 16). Kaur, a native of Mote Majra village in Punjab’s Mohali district was reportedly the oldest family pensioner of the Indian armed forces and was drawing family pension as her husband, Gunner Jiwan Singh, had served in the army during the British rule. After her death, her family “celebrated her life” and carried out her funeral procession with full “band and baja”.

As per a report, Kaur’s husband had fought in the two World Wars while serving in the British army. He passed away in 1991 at the age of 101. The couple had nine children and their three daughters and two sons are still alive. Eldest daughter Pritam Kaur is 87-years-old, while eldest son Pritam Singh is 79-years-opld. Pritam Singh has been a subedar in the army. Bachan Kaur’s grandson Bab Singh also retired from the Indian Army 2 years ago.

Relatives said that Bachan Kaur lived a healthy life without any illness or medicine. She was fond of milk and ghee. Until the last moment, Punjabi food was the secret of his health. Bachan Kaur did not have problems like blood pressure and diabetes. However, occasionally she used to have fever and cough but got cured by medicine. She got weak due to her old age and stopped working, but still she didn’t stop going to the farm fields, fetch fodder and take care of the farm animals.