New Delhi: In a development that all but confirmed that Ajit Pawar is back in the NCP fold, he was welcomed by cousin and Baramati Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule with a warm hug outside the Maharashtra Assembly where an oath-taking ceremony of MLAs is currently going on.

#WATCH NCP leader Supriya Sule welcomed Ajit Pawar and other newly elected MLAs at #Maharashtra assembly, earlier today. #Mumbai pic.twitter.com/vVyIZfrl1x — ANI (@ANI) November 27, 2019

He is also reported to have told the media, “I am back with the NCP.”

Supriya Sule, who is the daughter of NCP supremo Sharad Pawar, was seen welcoming MLAs as they arrived for the oath-taking ceremony. Besides her cousin, she also welcomed warmly Shiv Sena leader and Worli MLA Aaditya Thackeray and BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis, who resigned as Chief Minister on Tuesday after an 80-hour stint, having taken oath for a second term on Saturday, in dramatic early morning developments.

His resignation came after Ajit Pawar, who took oath as his deputy on Saturday, resigned, just hours after the Supreme Court ordered that a floor test be conducted before 5 PM on November 27 through open ballot and be telecast live on national TV.

After having resigned as the deputy Chief Minister, he had also called upon his uncle, who had made multiple earlier attempts to convince him, as well as cousin Supriya.

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray will take oath as the next Maharashtra Chief Minister on Thursday, and lead a Sena-NCP-Congress coalition government called the ‘Maha Vikas Aghadi.’