New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to reach the residence of late BJP leader Arun Jaitley at 11 AM on Tuesday to pay tributes to him and extend condolences to the bereaved family.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived at the residence of late BJP leader Jaitley ahead of the Prime Minister.

On August 24, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was on a foreign trip, spoke to former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley’s wife and son to express condolences. Jaitley’s family members insisted PM not to cancel his ongoing foreign tour in UAE due to Jaitley’s demise.

The former Finance Minister and BJP bulwark, Arun Jaitley passed away at AIIMS at the age of 66 after suffering from a prolonged illness. Jaitley’s mortal remains were taken to his Kailash Colony residence on Sunday. The cremation was carried out at Nigambodh Ghat on August 25 and later on his remains were taken to the BJP headquarters.

Jaitley, who was diabetic, was considered as a ‘chief trouble-shooter’ for Prime Minister Narendra Modi during latter’s first term in office. Besides Finance, he also held the Defence portfolio for a short stint. Due to ill health, he didn’t contest the Lok Sabha elections earlier this year and requested the Prime Minister, after his re-election, to not include him in his new Cabinet.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, there are no changes in PM Modi’s schedule.

PM Modi arrived in the UAE on Friday for his two-day State visit to discuss bilateral, regional and international matters of mutual interest with the top leadership including Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

He will be conferred with the ‘Order of Zayed’ and a commemorative stamp on Mahatma Gandhi will be launched.

Modi’s visit to Bahrain is significant as it will be the first visit of an Indian Prime Minister to the country. He would also meet and interact with the Indian diaspora during the visit.