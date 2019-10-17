New Delhi: As back-to-back terror attacks rocked Jammu and Kashmir in the past few days, security forces have placed defence bases in Jammu and Punjab on orange alert based on intelligence input that suggested a potential attack on the defence bases in those regions. An orange alert is the second-highest level of alert in a security situation, after a red alert.

“The defence bases in and around Punjab and Jammu are on high alert. The Indian Air Force has put its airbases in Punjab including Pathankot and Jammu on an orange alert,” government sources told the news agency, ANI.

In a shocking incident, one apple trader from Punjab was on Wednesday shot dead by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district. This is the third such incident in three days time. According to news agency ANI, two Punjab-based apple traders, Charanjeet Singh and Sanjeev were shot at by terrorists in Trenz area of Shopian at around 7:30 PM on Wednesday. Charanjeet succumbed to his injuries, while Sanjeev is stated to be in a critical condition.

In injured condition, both the victims were rushed to the Pulwama district hospital and later referred to a super speciality hospital in Srinagar, where Charanjeet succumbed to his injuries. Earlier in the day, Sethi Kumar Sagar, a brick kiln worker and resident of Besoli area of Chhattisgarh, was shot dead by terrorists at Nihama area near Kakpora railway station.

On Monday, two terrorists, including a suspected Pakistani national, killed an apple truck driver from Rajasthan at Shirmal village of Shopian district in south Kashmir on Monday. The trucker was driving an apple-laden truck and had come to one orchard to collect the consignment. The orchard owner, who tried to save him, too, was beaten up by the terrorists.

Meanwhile, another drone from the Pakistani side was spotted in Punjab’s Ferozpur district on October 14.