Back with a Bang! Smriti Irani makes comeback in Nitin Navin’s team, appointed as BJP National General Secretary ahead of UP polls

In a major development, former Union minister Smriti Irani on Monday appointed as one of the national general secretaries of the BJP.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/news/india/back-with-a-bang-smriti-irani-makes-comeback-in-nitin-navins-team-appointed-as-bjp-national-general-secretary-ahead-of-up-polls-8503616/ Copy

Back with a Bang! Smriti Irani makes comeback in Nitin Navin’s team, appointed as BJP National General Secretary ahead of UP polls | Image: ANI

Smriti Irani’s Big Comeback: BJP’s National President Nitin Nabin on Monday announced the party’s fresh team ahead of elections in several states. The saffron party has appointed its leaders, focusing on regional representation with a mix of seasoned leaders and younger faces. Former Union minister Smriti Irani has also made a comeback as one of the national general secretaries of the saffron party. The party chose former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje again as its national vice president.

Notably, out of 13 national vice presidents, six are women, hinting at a major push for more representation of women in the party’s decision-making roles. There are four women secretaries, one woman general secretary and two secretaries from the Muslim community.

These highlights that the saffron party is focusing on the southern and eastern states, with leaders from Kerala, West Bengal, Odisha and the northeast receiving core roles.

Notably, former AAP leader Sandeep Pathak has been made national secretary. Sambit Patra has been appointed as coordinator for the northeast region.

For the crucial national vice-president roles, the party has appointed Raje, Tirath Singh Rawat from Uttarakhand, Ram Madhav from Delhi, Baijayant Jay Panda from Odisha, D Purandeswari from Andhra Pradesh, Rekha Verma from Uttar Pradesh and Sardar Manpreet Singh Badal from Punjab.

Major Names In Nitin Nubbin’s Team

The party has appointed senior leaders as National Vice Presidents, including former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhra Raje, former Uttarakhand CM Tirath Singh Rawat, Ram Madhav, Baijyant Jay Panda, D Purandeshwari, Rekha Verma, Varshaben Narendrabhai Doshi, Bharti Pravin Pawar, Manpreet Singh Badal, Lal Singh Arya , Prof M Nagaraja, Prof. Tariq Mansoor and Madhuchandra Kar. Out of 13, six new vice presidents are women.

Kavita Patidar – Madhya Pradesh, K. Surendran – Keralam, Dr. Bhola Singh – Uttar Pradesh, Pradip Varma – Jharkhand, Jagdish Ishwarbhai Patel – Gujarat, Sandeep Pathak – Delhi, Phangnon Konyak – Nagaland, Sangeeta Yadav – Uttar Pradesh, Anil Antony – Keralam, M. Venkateshan – Tamil Nadu, Manoj Tigga – West Bengal, Siddharth Shambhu – Bihar, Swadesh Singh – Delhi, Shri Mriganka Deo Barman – Assam, Rohan Gupta – Gujarat, Jai Prakash – Delhi have been named as National Secretaries.

Piyush Goyal Appointed As National Treasurer

Piyush Goyal has again been appointed as the National Treasurer of the Saffron Party.

The party has also named RS MP Tarun Chugh as the Central Office In-charge. Gujarat MP Hemang Joshi has been entrusted with the charge of the Yuva Morcha, while the Mahila Morcha will be overseen by Roop Kumari Choudhary from Chhattisgarh

Anil Baluni, who is a Lok Sabha MP, will continue as Media Convenor. The co-convenors are Ashish Usha Agrawal – Madhya Pradesh, Pradeep Bhandari – Delhi and Siddharth Yadav – Delhi.

Deepak Mhaskey of Chhattisgarh has been named as Social Media Convenor.

Nitin Nabin’s New Team Will Face Major Test In 2027

Nitin Nabin’s new team will face a major test in 2027 when several states, including Uttar Pradesh, go to the polls. The changes in the party structure could also pave the way for a likely reshuffle in the Union Cabinet.The BJP on Monday unveiled its new team that will work under Party President Nitin Nabin. The team has several new faces and is a mix of experience and youth. Women have also been given sizeable representation.

BL Santosh will continue as the National General Secretary (Organisation).

Smriti Irani, former Tripura CM Biplab Deb, Sunil Bansal, Vinod Tawde, Gajendra Patel, Satish Poonia, Harish Dwivedi and Sanjay Bhatia have been appointed as general secretaries.

(with ANI inputs)