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Bad news for CM Vijay as CPM threatens to withdraw support over...

Bad news for CM Vijay as CPM threatens to withdraw support over…

CM Vijay’s new Tamil Nadu government faces an early stability test as ally CPM threatens to reconsider support over reports of possible AIADMK entry into the coalition.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister (PTI image)

Tamil Nadu government update: Despite being less than 10 days old, the government led by actor-turned-politician Vijay in Tamil Nadu is already facing questions over its fragile numbers. The spotlight returned to the coalition’s stability today after ally Communist Party of India (Marxist) warned it would “reconsider support” if the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam is brought into the alliance. Here are all the details you need to know about the big warning call for TVK Chief and the

Big warning for Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Thalapathy Vijay

Responding to questions from the media on the possibility of AIADMK legislators joining the coalition, the CPM said including any AIADMK faction in the TVK-led government would go against the public mandate, which, according to the party, rejected both the DMK and the AIADMK in the election.

The Left party also argued that the AIADMK’s entry would contradict TVK’s promise of clean governance.

“We are supporting the TVK because Tamil Nadu is not ready for another election, and we do not want the BJP to make a backdoor entry through Governor’s rule,” the CPM said.

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Also read: ‘I believe you too will soon learn’: How former Tamil Nadu CM Stalin wished Vijay on becoming new CM

Vijay reshuffles CMO responsibilities, assigns key departments to senior officials

In another important development in the state aimed at improving administrative efficiency and ensuring closer coordination across departments, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay has assigned a wide range of government portfolios to senior officials in the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), outlining a new administrative structure for overseeing governance and policy implementation.

According to an order issued by the CMO, senior bureaucrats have been entrusted with clusters of important departments to facilitate smoother monitoring of government activities and speed up decision-making.

Also read: Tamil Nadu CM Vijay announces DA hike gift for state govt employees, teachers; check hike details here

Additional Chief Secretary and Secretary-I to the Chief Minister, P Senthilkumar, has been given charge of several critical departments that form the backbone of the state administration. His responsibilities include Finance, Home, Municipal Administration and Water Supply, Industries, Highways, Health, Energy and Public Works departments.

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