Bad News For Bikers! Uttarakhand Govt Bars Two-Wheelers On Ram Jhula Bridge After Supportive Wire Snaps

Record rainfall in Rishikesh city caused a significant rise in water levels of River Ganga due to which supportives wires on the Ram Jhula Bridge snapped.

A view of the Ram Jhula bridge as movement of two-wheeler vehicles and people restricted by Pauri police administration after supportive wire breaks, in Rishikesh on Thursday. (ANI Photo)

New Delhi: Officials in Uttarakhand’s Rishikesh city on Thursday barred two-wheelers from plying on the Ram Jhula Bridge after supportive wires on the bridge snapped due to a swollen River Ganga caused by heavy rainfall in over the past few days

“The Pauri police administration has banned the movement of people and two-wheelers after the bridge of the famous Ram Jhula Bridge broke down in the pilgrimage city of Rishikesh due to the spate of river Ganga,” officials said, according to news agency ANI.

Visuals shared on social media platforms showed supporting wires on the bridge ripped apart due to an overflowing River Ganga.

Ram Jhula closed temporarily after damage reported at the base of bridge Video from Dhirendra Singh Ji

17th August 2023

Rishikesh , Uttarakhand pic.twitter.com/HPgPHNjgsq — Weatherman Shubham (@shubhamtorres09) August 17, 2023

Rishikesh was battling a flood-like situation and the water level of the river rose above the danger level following heavy rainfall on Monday.

#WATCH | Uttarkhand: Vehicular movement restricted at Ram Jhula bridge in Rishikesh after supportive wire broke due to heavy rainfall. pic.twitter.com/ddU0xKCH1k — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) August 17, 2023

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami had on Monday conducted an aerial survey of flood-affected areas in the state and also reviewed the increasing water level of the Ganga river in Rishikesh.

Record rainfall in Rishikesh

Rishikesh recorded the highest rainfall, across the country, in a span of 24 hours on Monday morning with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) data showing that it received 42.00 cm of rain during the period.

The Lord Shiva statue near the Parmarth Niketan Ashram in the holy town was partially submerged in the river on Tuesday.

According to official estimates, 52 people died due to rain-related incidents in the state this monsoon season while another 37 sustained injuries.

On the instructions of Chief Minister Pushkar Dhami, SDRF and NDRF personnel were deployed in places badly affected by rain-related incidents.

Heavy rains in Uttarakhand this monsoon have triggered landslides and flash floods in several places.

SDRF reviews rescue and relief ops in landslide-hit village

Meanwhile, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) Commandant Manikant Mishra on Thursday inspected the rescue and relief operations in landslide-hit Jakhan village

Commandant Mishra issued guidelines to the deployed teams for carrying out relief and rescue operations at the earliest.

“SDRF teams are dedicatedly carrying relief and rescue operations in Jakhan village since yesterday. The affected people are being helped in every way. SDRF teams are keeping a close watch in the affected area,” he said.

On Wednesday, as many as 15 houses collapsed and seven cowsheds were completely destroyed in subsidence and landslides at Jakhan village near Dehradun.

No casualties have been reported so far.

Jakhan village is home to about 15 families, comprising 50 people. SDRF shifted the affected people along with their essential goods to a relief camp which is set up in the school of Pachta village.

(With ANI inputs)

