Home

News

Bad news for Delhi private schools as High Court refuses to take back govts order on fee regulation; know complete details

Bad news for Delhi private schools as High Court refuses to take back govt’s order on fee regulation; know complete details

The division bench of Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Tejas Karia mentioned that the school committees for fee regulation can be formed by January 20, which were earlier supposed to be formed by January 10. Scroll down to know the details.

Bad news for Delhi private schools as High Court refuses to take back govt's order on fee regulation; know complete details

Delhi private schools have suffered a setback as the High Court refused to keep the government’s order. The decision follows the filing of a petition by private schools in Delhi against the government’s decision in the Delhi High Court. The government had earlier issued a notification for the establishment of school-level committees to regulate fees. As a result, the private schools challenged the decision of the government in the High Court and demanded that the government’s notification be immediately stayed.

New directives of the division bench

The division bench of Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Tejas Karia mentioned that the school committees for fee regulation can be formed by January 20, which were earlier supposed to be formed by January 10. The bench came up with another update on the previous notification. It has given a direction to the school management for extending the last date of fee payment. The date has been extended from January 25 to February 5.

Govt’s notification for private schools in Delhi

The Delhi Directorate of Education (DoE) notified the private unaided schools to form a School Level Fee Regulation Committee (SLFRC) by the date January 10. The notification was issued on December 24, 2025. The school committee for fee regulation will comprise a chairperson, the principal, five parents, three teachers, and a representative from the DoE.

Delhi private schools challenged govt’s decision

After the Delhi government came up with the notification, more than 800 private schools in the union territory challenged the constitutional validity of the Delhi School Education (Transparency in Fixation and Regulation of Fees) Act, 2025. The new law makes it necessary for all the private schools to have a transparent three-tier committee for fee increases, which will comprise the parents, management, and representatives from the school.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.