Bad news for drivers who break traffic rules; One mistake and your Driving Licence will be revoked

When someone breaks a traffic rule, a certain number of points will be deducted from their license.

New Delhi: If you take traffic rules lightly while driving, be careful. Major action is now being taken against those who violate traffic rules. The central government is soon going to change the entire driving license system in the country. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has announced that a ‘grade-based driving license system’ will soon be implemented in India. This means that breaking traffic rules can lead to the cancellation of your driving license. What exactly is this system, and how will it work? Let us understand.

What is this new system?

Road safety rules already exist across the country. Currently, breaking rules usually results in a fine. Now, driving licenses will be treated like a ‘report card’. When someone breaks a traffic rule, a certain number of points will be deducted from their license. If the points fall below the prescribed limit, the license will be suspended for 6 months.

Licenses can also be permanently revoked

Not only this, if someone repeatedly makes mistakes or violates traffic rules, their driving license can also be permanently revoked.

This new system will focus on all types of traffic offences. These include over speeding, using a mobile phone while driving, driving on the wrong side, and driving under the influence of alcohol.

