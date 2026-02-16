Home

Bad news for Mohsin Naqvi after humiliating defeat from India in T20 world cup as Asim Munir and Shehbaj Sharif not happy due to this reason, Naqvi may be forced to...

Pakistan’s Army chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir is reportedly unhappy with Mohsin Naqvi, chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board. Scroll down to know more.

Mohsin Naqvi

New Delhi: In a massive political update for Pakistan day after it lost to India in the T20 World Cup here on Sunday, Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Mohsin Naqvi is set to face serious actions in his own country. As per multiple media reports, the top leadership of Pakistan led by Prime Minister Shehbaj Sharif and Army Chief, now promoted to Field Marshal Asim Munir is not happy with the recent happenings around Pakistan’s performance in the T20 world cup and several other issues.

Why is PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi in trouble?

Tensions are said to be rising in Pakistan’s top power circles after the country’s humiliating defeat to India in the T20 World match on February 15. What started as a cricket loss has now according to media reports has turned into a serious situation involving Mohsin Naqvi, chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), and Pakistan’s Army chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir.

Why is Asim Munir angry over PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi?

If media reports are to be believed, the issue is not just about losing to India but also about comments Naqvi made at a Pakistan Super League (PSL) press conference before the match. When asked about alleged ICC “threats” and Pakistan’s position on playing India, Naqvi took a strong and defiant stand.

Reports say that Asim Munir later shared his concerns with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif through the Prime Minister’s Military Secretary, pointing out to what the army chief sees as poor handling within the PCB, including problems with team preparation and unnecessarily aggressive public statement.

India’s massive defeat over Pakistan in T20 World Cup

India recorded a 61-run victory over Pakistan in the T20 World Cup here on Sunday for another dominant victory over the arch-rivals in ICC events. Ishan Kishan made a high-quality 77 off 40 balls on a challenging surface to take India to 175 for seven.

The total proved to be more than enough for Pakistan who folded up for 114 in 18 overs. Both Indian pacers and spinners produced timely wickets to decimate the opposition. Jasprit Bumrah (2/17) and Axar Patel (2/19) were the stand out bowers for India, a PTI report said.

