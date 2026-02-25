Home

Bad news for train passengers! Indian Railways to shut UTS app from this date – Here’s what RailOne means for you

Indian Railways will shift all ticket bookings to the RailOne app from March 1, 2026, discontinuing the UTS app and offering digital discounts to encourage passengers to adopt the unified platform.

Indian Railways to shut UTS app from March 1

Indian Railways plans to replace several of its existing apps with one primary app RailOne. Starting March 1, 2026, passengers will no longer be able to book unreserved and other railway tickets using the current UTS app that they’re accustomed to using. The changeover will take place alongside several other apps offered by IRCTC.

RailOne will allow passengers to access all booking facilities for train tickets, platform tickets, and inquiries in one place.

Why Is Indian Railway Bringing the RailOne App?

As of now, IRCTC offers multiple apps for users where commuters need to use a specific app for booking reserved and unreserved train tickets. With RailOne, IRCTC hopes to consolidate various ticket booking services and functionalities into one user-friendly application. This super app will offer passengers the following services:

Booking unreserved tickets

Booking reserved tickets

Booking platform tickets

Checking train live status/PNR status

Travel updates

Railway-related queries

RailOne will be helpful for passengers who don’t travel by train frequently. Daily commuters also rely on booking unreserved tickets, and the new app will help users book unreserved tickets hassle-free.

UTS App Will Not Work After March 1

UTS app has been used by several passengers to book unreserved tickets as well as season tickets. Starting March 1, the existing UTS on Mobile app will be decommissioned and will cease all ticketing services including season tickets. Passengers must migrate to the new RailOne app. It’s advised passengers download the app before March 1 and get accustomed to using it.

Railway board officials stated that passengers won’t have to create a new account on RailOne. Users can easily sign in to the RailOne app using their existing UTS username and password or IRCTC login credentials.

Indian Railways Offers Discounts On Digital Payments

To ensure passengers begin using the new app, Indian Railways has announced a discount of 3% on unreserved tickets booked until July 14, 2026. The discount is only applicable when passengers use digital modes of payment.

Passengers can use UPI, debit/credit cards, net banking, and other wallets to avail of the offer.

Closing Thoughts

RailOne will soon replace several other apps owned by IRCTC. Come March 1 and be ready to use the new IRCTC RailOne app to book train tickets. Don’t forget to make your bookings before the rush begins and hop on to enjoy your train journey with Indian Railways.

