Bad news for Pakistan and China as Indian Air Force to get 5 more Tejas fighter jets soon, they will be used for...

The Indian Air Force is soon to get five more Tejas fighter jets added to its fleet. Once the jets are received, the air defence of the country will be greatly benefited.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) is going to receive a massive upgrade in the number of its fighter fleet. This is happening as the IAF is soon to have five new Tejas light combat aircraft, as per the HAL (Hindustan Aeronautics Limited), which are ready for delivery. The update is coming at a time when the strength of the IAF has decreased to nearly 30 squadrons.

Five Tejas jets to be delivered soon

The HAL (Hindustan Aeronautics Limited) spokesperson stated that five aircraft “are fully ready for delivery”, as reported by PTI. It added that nine more are ready, but their delivery is pending.

“The HAL confirms that five aircraft are fully ready for delivery, incorporating major contracted capabilities in accordance with the agreed specifications, ” the spokesperson said, as reported by PTI.

What’s the main hurdle?

The main hurdle in the delivery is possibly the issue of engine supply from GE Aerospace. It powers the Tejas jets. The HAL spokesperson confirmed that the five aircraft are ready and that “upon receipt of engines from GE, these aircraft will be made ready for delivery”, as quoted by PTI.

They added, “The HAL has received five engines from GE as on date. The supply position from GE is positive, and the future delivery outlook aligns with HAL’s delivery plans… HAL assures that it will meet the guidance projected for the current financial year.”

Why makes Tejas so important for the IAF?

The Tejas is a single-engine fighter aircraft which has multiple roles and has been especially designed for air defence. With 5 aircraft ready, the news comes as a great relief for IAF during the time when its squadrons have been reduced to almost 30.

The aircraft is manufactured by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) for the Indian Air Force (IAF) and the Indian Navy. The aircraft’s first flight happened in the year 2001 and was named ‘Tejas’ in the year 2003, which means radiance. However, it was brought into the Indian Air Force in the year 2015.

