Bad news for Pakistan as India plans to buy more S-400 air defence missile systems from Russia; Pakistan should be worried because...

Bad news for Pakistan as India plans to buy more S-400 air defence missile systems from Russia; Pakistan should be worried because…

Modi government is reportedly planning to buy more units of S-400 Sudarshan air defence missile systems from Russia keeping in mind the global scenario.

S-400 Sudarshan air defence missile systems: In a big boost for India’s defence industry amid the global uncertainties, India is reportedly buying additional five squadrons of the Air defence systems. As per multiple media reports, the Modi government is planning to procure the air defence systems. After achieving major success against Pakistan last year, India is fast moving towards buying five more squadrons of the S-400 Sudarshan air defence missile systems from Russia. Here are all the details you need to know about the reported S-400 Sudarshan air defence missile systems from Russia.

Why are S-400 Sudarshan air defence missile systems important for India?

For a context, the S-400 Sudarshan air defence missile systems which proved their mettle successfully last year during Operation Sindoor to bring down multiple Pakistani aircraft. The Defence Ministry will soon take up the case to clear the Indian Air Force proposal to buy the additional five squadrons of the Russian air defence missile systems, which will be deployed on both the eastern and western fronts, defence officials told ANI.

How did S-400 air defence missile systems help India against Pakistan?

The S-400 air defence system of the Indian Air Force brought down five to six Pakistani fighter aircraft and one spy plane at a distance of over 300 Km deep inside Pakistan during the four-day conflict and has been termed as a game-changer by the Indian Air Force (IAF).

Why India is planning to buy more S-400 Sudarshan air defence missile systems?

“The Indian Air Force is also looking to buy the missiles in significant numbers to further bolster its air defence capabilities. The discussions with the Russian side are already on in this regard and a tender for the same is being reissued very soon,” ANI report quoted sources as saying.

Indian Air Force (IAF) releases video on S-400 air defence system

The Indian Air Force (IAF) recently released a video highlighting the system’s ability to detect and engage distant aerial threats. As per the video released by the Indian Air Force (IAF), a radar locking onto an incoming jet before activating the missile system is being shown.

Watch video:

Indian Air Force: Infallible, Impervious and Precise 1 day to go. The Indian Air Force has successfully validated all operational parameters during the Full Dress Rehearsal for #Vayushakti26 at Pokhran, all targets effectively neutralised. All Air Warriors now stand fully… pic.twitter.com/j7ZWmOYYb1 — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) February 26, 2026

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.