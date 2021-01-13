New Delhi: In a major move on the Badaun gangrape and murder of a 50-year-old woman, the accused temple priest and his accomplices have been remanded to one-day police custody by a local court on Wednesday. Speaking on the matter, Circle officer of Bilsi, Anirudh Singh, said, “The three accused persons in the Ughaiti incident have already been sent to jail. But there are some questions which need to be answered. For this, it is necessary to take the three accused on remand”. Also Read - 55-Yr-Old Woman Murdered After She Objected to Neighbour's Pet Dog

Earlier on Tuesday, a request through video conferencing was made to the court of the chief judicial magistrate for police remand and the request was granted today. The family members of the woman had accused the temple priest and his accomplices of raping and killing the woman. Also Read - 5 Men Allegedly Abduct & Gang-Rape Minor Girl in Muzaffarpur, One Accused Arrested

A case was registered against the accused and two of them identified as Vedram and Jaspal were arrested on January 5. Later the priest was also arrested. The incident triggered an opposition outcry and a comparison with the 2012 Nirbhaya case in Delhi after the post-mortem report confirmed rape, broken rib cage, a fractured leg and other injuries. Also Read - Nirbhaya Rerun: 3 Men Gangrape UP Woman & Insert Rod in Her Private Parts, Gory Details Emerge

Budaun CMO, Dr Yashpal Singh, had said that the woman died of trauma and excessive bleeding.

The 50-year-old woman, an anganwadi worker was gangraped and brutally murdered allegedly by the priest and his two aides in Budaun district of Uttar Pradesh in the first week of January. The victim’s son said his mother had gone to offer prayers at the temple but she did not return. However, around 11 pm, the temple priest and two of his aides came to his house and handed over his mother’s body, he said.

Before family members could ask how she died, the accused left the house saying that she had fallen in a dry well, and her body was pulled out and brought to her home, the son added.

(With PTI inputs)