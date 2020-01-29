New Delhi: Ahead of Delhi election 2020 which is slated to be held on February 8, Badminton player Saina Nehwal on Wednesday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Saina Nehwal, 29, is one of the most popular sportspersons as she has won both Olympics and Commonwealth Games medals. In 2015, she became the first Indian woman shuttler to achieve the World No. 1 ranking.

Further, Nehwal has also been honoured with the country’s major sporting awards including the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna.

Saina Nehwal had tied the knots with Parupalli Kashyap in a simple ceremony in 2018.

On the professional front, Saina was last seen playing in the Thailand Masters tournament, where her performance remained less than impressive as she was knocked in the very first round.

On January 22 she was knocked out of Thailand Masters after losing to Denmark’s Line Kjaersfeldt 21-13, 17-21, 21-15.

Other sportspersons who are part of the BJP include cricketer Gautam Gambhir and Babita Phogat.