Dehradun: Badrinath is an assembly constituency that falls under the Chamoli district of Uttarakhand. It is a part of the Garhwal Lok Sabha constituency region in the state. Badrinath Assembly Constituency is scheduled to go into the polls on February 14, 2022 (Monday). In the Uttarakhand Assembly Election 2017, the Badrinath constituency was won by the BJP’s Mahendra Bhatt by defeating Congress candidate Rajendra Singh Bhandari with a margin of 5634 votes. At number three was Bharat Singh Kunwar of the Communist Party of India, who got 23,023, while Mukesh Lal of Bahujan Samaj Party was at number four, who got 1,652 votes. The Uttarakhand Assembly Election 2022 to elect the 70-member Uttarakhand legislative assembly is scheduled to be held on February 14. The counting will take place on March 10.Also Read - Lalkuan Assembly Constituency: Will BJP Retain This Seat or Congress' Troubleshooter Harish Rawat Will Take Over?

Key Candidates from Badrinath Assembly Constituency

  • Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Mahendra Bhatt
  • Congress’ Rajendra Singh Bhandari
  • Bahujan Samajwadi Party’s (BSP) Mukesh Koshwal

Assembly Election Results 2017 For Badrinath

Candidate’s NamePartyLevelVotesVote Rate %Margin
Mahendra BhattBJPWinner29,67646.80%5,634
Rajendra Singh BhandariINCRunner Up24,04237.92%
Bharat Singh KunwarCPI3rd2,3803.75%
Vinod FoniaIND4th2,3703.74%
Mukesh Lal KoshwalBSP5th1,6522.61%
Aruna DanwashiIND6th9161.44%
Keerat Singh BhandariSP7th8591.35%
None Of The AboveNOTA8th6911.09%
Devendra Singh NegiUKKD9th4870.77%
Laxmi Prasad SatiIND10th3350.53%

Badrinath Assembly Constituency’s Past Election Results

Year
Candidate’s NamePartyLevelVotesVote Rate %Margin
2017
Mahendra BhattBJPWinner29,67646.80%5,634
Rajendra Singh BhandariINCRunner Up24,04237.92%
2012
Rajendra Singh BhandariINCWinner21,49239%10,201
Prem Ballabh BhattBJPRunner Up11,29121%
2007
Kedar Singh FoniaBJPWinner16,60742%3,865
Dr. Ansuya Parsad MaikhuriINCRunner Up12,74232%
2002
Dr. Ansuya Parsad MaikhuriINCWinner11,14535%991
Kedar Singh FoniaBJPRunner Up10,15432%

