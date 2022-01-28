Dehradun: Badrinath is an assembly constituency that falls under the Chamoli district of Uttarakhand. It is a part of the Garhwal Lok Sabha constituency region in the state. Badrinath Assembly Constituency is scheduled to go into the polls on February 14, 2022 (Monday). In the Uttarakhand Assembly Election 2017, the Badrinath constituency was won by the BJP’s Mahendra Bhatt by defeating Congress candidate Rajendra Singh Bhandari with a margin of 5634 votes. At number three was Bharat Singh Kunwar of the Communist Party of India, who got 23,023, while Mukesh Lal of Bahujan Samaj Party was at number four, who got 1,652 votes. The Uttarakhand Assembly Election 2022 to elect the 70-member Uttarakhand legislative assembly is scheduled to be held on February 14. The counting will take place on March 10.Also Read - Lalkuan Assembly Constituency: Will BJP Retain This Seat or Congress' Troubleshooter Harish Rawat Will Take Over?

Key Candidates from Badrinath Assembly Constituency

Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Mahendra Bhatt

Congress’ Rajendra Singh Bhandari

Bahujan Samajwadi Party’s (BSP) Mukesh Koshwal

Assembly Election Results 2017 For Badrinath

Candidate’s Name Party Level Votes Vote Rate % Margin Mahendra Bhatt BJP Winner 29,676 46.80% 5,634 Rajendra Singh Bhandari INC Runner Up 24,042 37.92% Bharat Singh Kunwar CPI 3rd 2,380 3.75% Vinod Fonia IND 4th 2,370 3.74% Mukesh Lal Koshwal BSP 5th 1,652 2.61% Aruna Danwashi IND 6th 916 1.44% Keerat Singh Bhandari SP 7th 859 1.35% None Of The Above NOTA 8th 691 1.09% Devendra Singh Negi UKKD 9th 487 0.77% Laxmi Prasad Sati IND 10th 335 0.53%

Badrinath Assembly Constituency’s Past Election Results Year Candidate’s Name Party Level Votes Vote Rate % Margin 2017 Mahendra Bhatt BJP Winner 29,676 46.80% 5,634 Rajendra Singh Bhandari INC Runner Up 24,042 37.92% 2012 Rajendra Singh Bhandari INC Winner 21,492 39% 10,201 Prem Ballabh Bhatt BJP Runner Up 11,291 21% 2007 Kedar Singh Fonia BJP Winner 16,607 42% 3,865 Dr. Ansuya Parsad Maikhuri INC Runner Up 12,742 32% 2002 Dr. Ansuya Parsad Maikhuri INC Winner 11,145 35% 991 Kedar Singh Fonia BJP Runner Up 10,154 32%

Stay tuned with India.com for all updates about the Badrinath Vidhan Sabha (MLA) Constituency. Click Here to go to India.com’s special Election page and read more about poll campaigns to election results, winners, losers, victory margin and all other details. Also Read - Uttarakhand Assembly Polls: In Surprise Move, Congress Changes Harish Rawat's Seat to Lalkuan Instead of Ramnagar