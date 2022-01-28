Dehradun: Badrinath is an assembly constituency that falls under the Chamoli district of Uttarakhand. It is a part of the Garhwal Lok Sabha constituency region in the state. Badrinath Assembly Constituency is scheduled to go into the polls on February 14, 2022 (Monday). In the Uttarakhand Assembly Election 2017, the Badrinath constituency was won by the BJP’s Mahendra Bhatt by defeating Congress candidate Rajendra Singh Bhandari with a margin of 5634 votes. At number three was Bharat Singh Kunwar of the Communist Party of India, who got 23,023, while Mukesh Lal of Bahujan Samaj Party was at number four, who got 1,652 votes. The Uttarakhand Assembly Election 2022 to elect the 70-member Uttarakhand legislative assembly is scheduled to be held on February 14. The counting will take place on March 10.Also Read - Lalkuan Assembly Constituency: Will BJP Retain This Seat or Congress' Troubleshooter Harish Rawat Will Take Over?
Key Candidates from Badrinath Assembly Constituency
- Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Mahendra Bhatt
- Congress’ Rajendra Singh Bhandari
- Bahujan Samajwadi Party’s (BSP) Mukesh Koshwal
Assembly Election Results 2017 For Badrinath
|Candidate’s Name
|Party
|Level
|Votes
|Vote Rate %
|Margin
|Mahendra Bhatt
|BJP
|Winner
|29,676
|46.80%
|5,634
|Rajendra Singh Bhandari
|INC
|Runner Up
|24,042
|37.92%
|Bharat Singh Kunwar
|CPI
|3rd
|2,380
|3.75%
|Vinod Fonia
|IND
|4th
|2,370
|3.74%
|Mukesh Lal Koshwal
|BSP
|5th
|1,652
|2.61%
|Aruna Danwashi
|IND
|6th
|916
|1.44%
|Keerat Singh Bhandari
|SP
|7th
|859
|1.35%
|None Of The Above
|NOTA
|8th
|691
|1.09%
|Devendra Singh Negi
|UKKD
|9th
|487
|0.77%
|Laxmi Prasad Sati
|IND
|10th
|335
|0.53%
Badrinath Assembly Constituency’s Past Election Results
|Rajendra Singh Bhandari
|INC
|Winner
|21,492
|39%
|10,201
|Prem Ballabh Bhatt
|BJP
|Runner Up
|11,291
|21%
|Kedar Singh Fonia
|BJP
|Winner
|16,607
|42%
|3,865
|Dr. Ansuya Parsad Maikhuri
|INC
|Runner Up
|12,742
|32%
|Dr. Ansuya Parsad Maikhuri
|INC
|Winner
|11,145
|35%
|991
|Kedar Singh Fonia
|BJP
|Runner Up
|10,154
|32%
Stay tuned with India.com for all updates about the Badrinath Vidhan Sabha (MLA) Constituency.