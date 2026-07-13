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Badrinath donation case big update: SIT recovers ‘Shaligram’ stone, laptop from Pramod Nautiyal, seeks custody to track money trail

SIT on Monday recovered a 'Shaligram' stone and one laptop from Pramod Nautiyal, key accused in the alleged irregularities in the handling of donations.

Written by: Joy Pillai Edited by: Joy Pillai
Published: July 13, 2026, 12:23 PM IST
badrinath temple donation case
SIT recovers ‘Shaligram’ stone, laptop from Pramod Nautiyal, seeks custody to track money trail | Image: ANI

Badrinath Donation Theft Case: In the latest development in the Uttarakhand’s Badrinath temple donation theft case, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Monday seized a ‘Shaligram’ stone and a laptop from accused Pramod Nautiyal, key accused in the alleged irregularities in the handling of donations. Nautiyal, who was recently arrested by the investigators, was serving as the personal assistant to the Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee chairman. He was suspended by the temple authorities following a preliminary internal inquiry that found alleged irregularities in the handling of donations at the prestigious temple.

SIT Arrested Key Accused

After gathering sufficient evidence, investigators nabbed Pramod Nautiyal, key accused in the alleged irregularities in the handling of donations at the Badrinath Temple. During the grilling, Nautiyal denied all allegations.
However, no cash has been recovered from him.

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About the Author

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai is a Senior Journalist at India.Com (Zee news), where he is dedicated to sculpting interesting financial stories and trending stories. With a keen eye on Indian politics and world affairs h ... Read More

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