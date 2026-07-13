Badrinath donation case big update: SIT recovers ‘Shaligram’ stone, laptop from Pramod Nautiyal, seeks custody to track money trail

SIT on Monday recovered a 'Shaligram' stone and one laptop from Pramod Nautiyal, key accused in the alleged irregularities in the handling of donations.

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SIT recovers ‘Shaligram’ stone, laptop from Pramod Nautiyal, seeks custody to track money trail | Image: ANI

Badrinath Donation Theft Case: In the latest development in the Uttarakhand’s Badrinath temple donation theft case, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Monday seized a ‘Shaligram’ stone and a laptop from accused Pramod Nautiyal, key accused in the alleged irregularities in the handling of donations. Nautiyal, who was recently arrested by the investigators, was serving as the personal assistant to the Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee chairman. He was suspended by the temple authorities following a preliminary internal inquiry that found alleged irregularities in the handling of donations at the prestigious temple.

SIT Arrested Key Accused

After gathering sufficient evidence, investigators nabbed Pramod Nautiyal, key accused in the alleged irregularities in the handling of donations at the Badrinath Temple. During the grilling, Nautiyal denied all allegations.

However, no cash has been recovered from him.