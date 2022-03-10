Badrinath Election Result LIVE: Badrinath is an assembly constituency that falls under the Chamoli district of Uttarakhand. This constituency went to polls on February 14, 2022, along with 69 other assembly constituencies during the single-phase voting for the Uttarakhand assembly elections 2022. The key candidates from the Badrinath assembly constituency are — BJP’s Mahendra Bhatt, Congress’ Rajendra Singh Bhandari and BSP’s Mukesh Koshwal. Counting of votes for the Badrinath Assembly constituency will begin at 8 AM on March 10 (Thursday). While a final picture will be clear by noon, the first trends are set to pour around 8 am. In the Uttarakhand Assembly Election 2017, the Badrinath constituency was won by the BJP’s Mahendra Bhatt by defeating Congress candidate Rajendra Singh Bhandari with a margin of 5634 votes.Also Read - Haridwar Election Result LIVE: Counting of Votes to Begin at 8 AM

