Rudraprayag: Due to incessant heavy rainfall, the Badrinath Highway has been blocked by falling debris near Sirobgad. Washed away due to heavy showers, the rubbles and debris continue to fall from the hill near Kedarnath Highway Madanpur Bhatwari Sain as well. The alternative routes Khankra Chhatikhal Srinagar have also been closed owing to the dangerous situation.

Big boulders, trees and mud have obstructed the roadways and people are seen waiting for the path to get cleared so they can resume wit their onward journeys.

Rudraprayag, Uttarakhand | Badrinath Highway blocked as debris due to heavy rains continues to fall near Sirobgad. Its alternate route to Khankra Chhatikhal Srinagar road has also been closed. The Tilwara-Mayali-Ghansali road is closed at Pala Kurali. pic.twitter.com/9Y0CaZzS3T — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) July 6, 2022

Similarly, the authorities have also closed the Tilwara-Mayali-Ghansali road at Pala Kurali. Continuous coordination is being established with the border districts of Pauri and Tehri to stop the traffic, according to District Rudraprayag Police.

Uttarakhand Police has requested people to keep checking their social media handles for the latest traffic updates.