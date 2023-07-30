Home

Badrinath Highway Blocked Due To Hill Debris After Fresh Landslide In Uttarakhand

The Chamoli Police said the highway was blocked due to the falling of stones from the hill ahead of Baba Ashram Karnprayag.

(Photo: Twitter/@chamolipolice)

New Delhi: The Badrinath National Highway in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district has been blocked due to debris triggered by a fresh landslide. The Chamoli Police said the highway was blocked due to the falling of stones from the hill ahead of Baba Ashram Karnprayag.

“Badrinath Highway is blocked due to falling of stones from the hill ahead of Baba Ashram Karnprayag,” the Chamoli Police said in a statement.

Chamoli

