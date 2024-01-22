Bageshwar Dham Sarkar Dhirendra Shastri Calls Pran Pratishtha Beginning Of ‘Ram Rajya’, Extends Wishes For Country

Home

Bageshwar Dham Sarkar Dhirendra Shastri has extended his wishes on the occasion of the Consecration and has called it the 'beginning of Ram Rajya'...

Bageshwar Dham Sarkar Dhirendra Shastri

New Delhi: The entire country and Indians across the world had been eagerly waiting for January 22 and preparations and celebrations to celebrate the day continued for weeks. It is today, that the gates of the stunning Ayodhya Ram Mandir have opened for the world after the inauguration, the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha. The Consecration of Ram Lalla was performed by the priests and Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the idol was revealed to the world. On this historic occasion, Bageshwar Dham Sarkar aka Dhirendra Shastri has extended his wishes to all the countrymen and has also called the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ the ‘beginning of Ram Rajya‘…

Bageshwar Dham Sarkar Extends Wishes On Pran Pratishtha

As mentioned earlier, the Bageshwar Dham Sarkar Dhirendra Shastri has extended his wishes on Pran Pratishtha. In a statement today, Dhirendra Shastri has said, “This is a proud day for India. This is the beginning of ‘Ram Rajya’. My heart is full and we are very happy. Best wishes to the entire nation and the world.”

Baba Ramdev’s Statement On Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha

Meanwhile, Yog Guru Baba Ramdev, while speaking to ANI, said, “We came when Ram Lalla was in a tent and today the grand temple is being constructed. A new Sanatan history is being created. With Pran Pratishtha being done, this is the new beginning of Ram Rajya. And today we have almost all our top religious and spiritual leaders over here. More than 200 crore Ram Devotees are happy today and there cannot be greater luck than this that we are all witnessing this event.”

The Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha was conducted by the priests and PM Modi after which, the divine Ram Lalla Idol was revealed for the world. The Prime Minister performed the first Aarti of Ram Lalla and also did a ‘Dandavat Pranam’.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.