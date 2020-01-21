New Delhi: Hours after his name was included in Bharatiya Janata Party’s second list of 10 candidates for the upcoming Delhi assembly election 2020, Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, spokesperson of Delhi unit of BJP, posted a rap song on Twitter, ‘Bagga, Bagga Har Jagah’. The elated BJP leader also asked his followers, ‘How’s the Josh?’

Besides, the hashtag #Bagga4HariNagar also became one of the top trends on the micro-blogging site.

“BJP will win more than 50 seats in the upcoming Assembly elections, Kejriwal ji is afraid of this. That is why documents were burnt at Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) office, 15 days before the polls”, the BJP leader said, referring to yesterday’s fire at Delhi Transport Department in which all important documents related to the department were burnt.

Notably, Bagga was brutally trolled on social media after his name did not appear in party’s first list of 57 candidates. But on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, when the BJP released its second list, it fielded Bagga from Hari Nagar. Though he was pitching for Tilak Nagar, but that seat has been given to another candidate.

Bagga started his career with activism by forming an outfit called ‘Bhagat Singh Kranti Sena’. He is also accused of beating lawyer and then AAP leader Prashant Bhushan for his radical views on Kashmir.