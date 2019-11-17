New Delhi: Drawing a comparison between All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Asaduddin Owaisi and ISIS leader Abu Bakr-al Baghdadi, Shia Waqf Board chief Wasim Rizvi has asserted that there was no difference between the two of them.

On Saturday, Rizwi told news agency ANI, “There is no difference between Abu Bakr-al Baghdadi and Asaduddin Owaisi today. Baghdadi had an army and arms and ammunition which he used to spread terror, Owaisi through his ‘zabaan’ (speeches) is creating terror through it.” Claiming that Owaisi was pushing Muslims to commit acts of terror and bloodshed, Rizwi urged for a ban on the AIMIM chief and the Muslim Personal Law Board.