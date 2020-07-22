New Delhi: At least three foreign experts were injured on Wednesday in yet another explosion that occurred near oil well no.5 of Oil India in Baghjan district of Tinsukia, Assam. They have been rushed to hospital. Also Read - Assam Lockdown News: Inter-District Movement Prohibited, Weekend Shutdown to Continue | 10 Things You Must Know About Guwahati Unlock 1.0

The ongoing operation has been temporarily halted. Fire fighting and rescue operations are underway.

The incident occurred during fire extinguishing operations at Baghjan oil field was going on. It must be noted that efforts have been going on to cap the gas and oil condensate leakage at the Oil India’s (OIL) Baghjan well that started on May 27. It caught fire on the evening of June 8 and continued to rage for at least nine days, killing two OIL firefighters and injuring many others.

The central and state governments have joined Indian and foreign experts to draw out a detailed plan and control flow of gas from the oil well. The leaking oil well was scheduled to be capped by July 7 but due to incessant rains and flooding in Assam, the oil capping efforts were delayed.