New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday conducted a meeting via video conference with Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to review the situation regarding the recent oil leak and fire at an OIL India Limited plant.

The meeting was attended by Home Minister, Petroleum & Natural Gas Minister, Chief Minister Assam and others, as they held discussions on the crisis arising out of OIL India Limited oil well blow out and fire in the oil well No. Baghjan-5 in Tinsukia District of Assam.

In the meeting, the Prime Minister assured the people of Assam that the central government was "fully committed to providing support and relief and rehabilitation to affected families, and is standing with the state government in this difficult time due to the unfortunate incident that has taken place."

Attended the meeting of National Disaster Management Authority chaired by PM Modi who discussed in detail the gas leak in Baghjan, Tinsukia. PM said that he stands with the people of Assam & assured all steps for rehabilitation of the affected people: Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal pic.twitter.com/J7H3DwVLuy — ANI (@ANI) June 18, 2020

PM Modi also directed the Union Petroleum & Natural Gas Ministry that this incident should be studied and documented so that learnings become useful in future, a statement from the PM’s office said.

The central and state governments have joined Indian and foreign experts to draw out a detailed plan and control flow of gas from the oil well and cap it. “Plan being executed as per schedule and it’s proposed to cap the well on 7th July, 2020 after taking necessary precautions,” the statement read.

Gas and oil condensate leakage at the Oil India’s (OIL) Baghjan oil well at around 550 km east of Guwahati started on May 27. It caught fire on the evening of June 8 and continued to rage for at least nine days, killing two OIL firefighters and injuring many others.

Experts from Singapore-based Alert along with ONGC, OIL and NDRF engineers and specialists have been making efforts to cap gas and oil leakage.

Notably, the Indian Army yesterday started building a 150-metre bridge over a water body to facilitate technical works to control leakage that is expected to be contained in the upcoming weeks.