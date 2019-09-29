New Delhi: The Bahujan Samaj Party has declared the names of 41 candidates for the Haryana assembly elections that are scheduled to take place on October 21. Recently, the BSP had called off its alliance with the Jannayak Janata Party. Therefore, the party will independently contest the polls to the 90-member Assembly.

Here is a list of 18 BSP candidates for the Haryana Assembly Constituency:

Out of the 41 candidates for the polls, two are women and 12 others from the reserved constituencies. The two women namely Shakuntala Bhatti and Sunita Dhull have been fielded from Shahbad (SC) and Pundri segments respectively, as per the list released by BSP’s state unit president Prakash Bharti. Notably, the list was cleared by BSP supremo and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mayawati.

While the main contest for the next month’s polls is seen between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and the main opposition Congress, other players in the poll ring include the Indian National Lok Dal, JJP formed after a vertical split in the INLD, AAP, Swaraj India party and the LSP.

