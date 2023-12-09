Home

BSP Suspends Amroha MP Danish Ali For ‘Anti-Party Activities’

Sources within the BSP claimed that the party was upset the unbridled support Danish Ali lended to the Congress in the Parliament.

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Lok Sabha MP Kunwar Danish Ali speaks in Lok Sabha Gaurav during the Budget Session of Parliament. (File Photo)

New Delhi: The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on Saturday suspended Danish Ali, its Lok Sabha MP from Amroha, for “anti-party” activities. In a statement, the BSP’s Uttar Pradesh unit said, Ali, MP from Amroha, has been suspended for anti-party activities.

The statement issued by BSP national general secretary Satish Chandra Misra said the Amroha MP had been warned previously on multiple occasions to refrain from indulging in anti-party activities. “In 2018, you were working with HD Deve Gowda of the Janata Dal (Secular) party. At that time, both the BSP and JD(S) were contesting together in the Karnataka assembly election. After the Karnataka election, you were given a ticket from Amroha and asked to contest from there due to Deve Gowda’s insistence,” the party’s statement said.

“Deve Gowda had even said that you would be contesting the Amroha Lok Sabha seat on the grounds that you will be working for the BSP. However, despite winning from Amroha, you have forgotten all the promises and assurances you made and indulged in anti-party activities. The party has decided to suspend you with immediate effect,” it added.

Sacked for supporting Congress

Reports citing sources within the BSP claimed that the party was upset over Ali’s unbridled support to the Congress in the Parliament. Incidentally, the grand-old party also extended support to BSP MP in the House on various issues, such as when BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri hurled communal slurs at him.

On Friday, the Lok Sabha MP sided with the rest of the opposition to protest the expulsion of Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Mahua Moitra from the Lower House.

“When filthy questions were being asked by the ethics committee and we questioned that, they started making allegations against our conduct. What is happening? If you have a brute majority, that does not mean you will throttle the opposition and expel MPs from the opposition parties,” Ali said on Moitra’s expulsion over the cash-for-query scandal.

Earlier, in October this year, Danish Ali was in the news after BJP Lok Sabha MP Ramesh Bidhuri hurled communal slurs at him during a discussion on the success of Chandrayaan-3 in the Lower House. Bidhuri’s comments had drawn a sharp response from a united opposition, especially the Congress, who called for stringent action against the BJP MP.

Later, the BJP had accused Ali of making “unsavoury remarks” against Prime Minister Narendra Modi which “instigated” south Delhi BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.