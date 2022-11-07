Baijnath Assembly Election 2022: Can BJP Repeat Its 2017 Performance in Himachal’s Prestigious Seat?

Elections to the Himachal Pradesh Assembly will take place on November 12 in single-phase polling for all 68 constituencies, followed by the counting of votes on December 8.

Baijnath Assembly constituency is one of the 68 constituencies in the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly. In 2017, this constituency was won by the Bharatiya Janata Party. Baijnath under Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh State. In 2017, Mulkh Raj of the Bharatiya Janata Party won the seat by defeating Kishori Lal of the Indian National Congress with a margin of 12669 votes.

Elections to the Himachal Pradesh Assembly will take place on November 12 in single-phase polling for all 68 constituencies, followed by counting of votes on December 8. Last time around as well, the EC had announced the schedules of the two States separately, Himachal Pradesh on October 12, 2017 and Gujarat on October 25, 2017. However, counting of votes in both States was on the same day in December.

Key Candidates:

Mulkhraj Premi (BJP) vs Kishori Lal (Congress) vs Pramod Chand (AAP)

BAIJNATH ASSEMBLY ELECTION RESULTS (2017)

Candidate’s Name Party Level Votes Vote Rate % Margin Mulkh Raj BJP Winner 32,102 60.62% 12,669 Kishori Lal INC Runner Up 19,433 36.70% None Of The Above NOTA 3rd 577 1.09% Ramesh Chand BSP 4th 510 0.96% Bir Singh IND 5th 331 0.63%

The AAP, BJP and the Congress have released all the names for the 68 constituencies. The Congress has also released names of its star campaigners, which include former Congress presidents Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Himachal Congress chief Pratibha Singh, spokesperson Alka Lamba, among others.