Baisakhi 2023: Special Tourist Train Adds New Destinations. Deets Here

Baisakhi 2023: New destinations were added for Bharat Gaurav Tourist train on Guru Kripa Yatra ahead of the Baisakhi festival.

The special tourist train on Guru Kirpa Yatra will cover routes specially designed for the devotees. (Photo: ANI)

Baisakhi 2023: The Indian Railways added new destinations for its Bharat Gaurav Tourist train ahead of the Baisakhi festival. The special tourist train on Guru Kirpa Yatra will cover routes specially designed for the devotees. The 11-day and 10-night all-inclusive tour will start from Lucknow on April 5 and end on April 15.

“After detailed consultations with stakeholders at various levels, Indian Railways has specially conceived this tour to holy Sikh shrines located in different parts of the country,” the railway department said in an annoucement.

Guru Kirpa Yatra: Bharat Gaurav Tourist train destinations

Sri Kesgarh Sahib Gurdwara and Virasat-e-khalsa at Anandpur Sahib

Gurdwara Sri Patalpuri Sahib at Kiratpur Sahib

Gurdwara Sri Fatehgarh Sahib at Sirhind

Sri Akal Takht Sahib and Sri Harmandir Sahib at Amritsar

Sri Damdama Sahib at Bathinda

Takht Sachkhand Sri Hazur Sahib at Nanded

Gurdwara Sri Guru Nanak Jhira Sahib at Bidar

Takht Sri Harmandir Ji Patna Sahib at Patna

About the tour

IRCTC will operate the Bharat Gaurav Tourist train for Guru Kripa Yatra with a composition of 9 Sleeper Class Coaches, 1 AC-3 Tier and 1 AC- 2Tier coach.

The tour package includes three categories – Standard, Superior and Comfort with total capacity of 678 passengers (with majority in budget segment standard category).

This all-inclusive tour package will essentially include a comfortable rail journey in ergonomically designed exclusive coaches, complete on-board and off-board meals, accommodation in quality hotels, and complete road transfers along with sightseeing, the IRCTC said.

The services of tour escorts, travel insurance, on-board security and housekeeping will also be available.

Last week, the railway department launched its ‘Bharat Gaurav Deluxe AC Tourist Train’ on a very special tour “Shri Ram-Janaki Yatra: Ayodhya to Janakpur” covering two significant pilgrimage sites Ayodhya in India and Janakpur in Nepal. “The journeys undertaken on these trains are on the diverse circuits which are offered in the form of tour packages wherein services like off-board travel and excursions by buses, stay at hotels, tour guides, meals, travel insurance etc are provided along with comfortable train journey and allied onboard services,” the IRCTC said.

