New Delhi: Eight people were arrested in connection with the murder of Bajrang Dal activist Harsha in Shivamogga and further probe is underway, Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said on Wednesday.

""Until last night, six suspects were arrested and today two more arrests have been made. Eight arrested as of now officially, others are being interrogated, investigation going on in all angles. Senior officers, including 2 ADGPs, and the Police force are doing an investigation," Jnanendra was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The Karnataka home minister said peace was restored in Shivamogga district and everything was now under control. "Everything is under control, peace restored in Shivamogga. I thank people for that. Police taking action which is needed at this point in time. There is no question of safeguarding anybody, thorough investigation will be done and action will be taken against culprits," Araga Jnanendra said.

Situation in Shivamogga district of Karnataka were tense on Tuesday amid prohibitory orders following the alleged murder of the 28-year-old Bajrag Dal activist, Harsha. Reserve forces have been called in and senior police officers are stationed in the district to monitor the situation. The prohibitory orders are in place till Wednesday (February 23).

Meanwhile, VHP and Bajrang Dal workers held a demonstration in Ghatampur town in connection with the assault on the RSS pracharak. Later, they reached the SDM’s office and handed over a memorandum addressed to the President and demanded strict action against the culprits.

A Bajrang Dal leader said that, in the memorandum, not only have they demanded to punish the culprits responsible for the attack on the RSS pracharak, but also asked to hang those responsible for the murder of the Bajrang Dal worker.

(With inputs from IANS)