Bajrang Setu Glass Skywalk open to public in Rishikesh: Check Entry Fee, Timings and Rules

Rishikesh’s new Bajrang Setu glass skywalk is now open to tourists, with an entry fee coming soon for the glass-floored sections.

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Bajrang Setu Glass Skywalk open to public in Rishikesh: Check Entry Fee, Timings and Rules | Image: ANI

Bajrang Setu Glass Skywalk: Rishikesh’s much-anticipated Bajrang Setu glass skywalk is now ready for visitors, and tourists will soon have to pay an entry fee to walk on its glass-floored sections. The Uttarakhand government has approved a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for implementing the user fee and the new rules are expected to come into effect soon.

The much-awaited Bajrang Setu Glass Skywalk is India’s first glass-floor cable suspension bridge and is now open to visitors and tourists. Now, visitors can walk on the glass skywalk constructed above the holy River Ganga. The glass skywalk is built near the historic Lakshman Jhula to replace the older structure. The Uttarakhand government has shown a green flag to the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for implementing the user fee and new rules will be announced in the coming days.

The SOP has been prepared by Public Works Department (PWD), Narendra Nagar and the tender process will begin soon before the implementation of the entry fee.

Bajrang Setu Glass Skywalk: How Much Fee Visitors Have To Pay To Walk On The Glass Skywalk?

After the announcement of the new system, adults will have to pay Rs 100 to walk on the glass skywalk, while authorities will charge Rs 50 for kids to access the bridge’s glass skywalk.

#WATCH | Uttarakhand: Tourists visiting the newly-constructed Bajrang Setu in Rishikesh may soon have to pay an entry fee to walk on its glass skywalk. The Public Works Department (PWD), Narendra Nagar, has prepared an SOP for implementing the user fee. The SOP has received… pic.twitter.com/AGBrFyBkNn — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) July 29, 2026

Bajrang Setu Glass Skywalk: Timing

Praveen Karnwal, Executive Engineer, said the Bajrang Setu Glass Skywalk is open from 6 am to 10 pm. However, the concrete portion of the bridge will remain open for visitors round the clock and there is no charge for walking on the concrete part of the bridge.

“Work on Bajrang Setu is complete. Administration has put an SOP in place for walking on the glass footpath on both sides and how will safety be maintained. So, a tender has been invited under which a charge of Rs 100 per person for 2 hours and Rs 50 for children will be levied. The charges are in place to see that about 48 people will be needed for the convenience and safety of people. They will work in 3 shifts…Movement of people on the footpath will be allowed between 6 am to 10 pm. The middle portion made of concrete will be accessible round the clock free of cost..,” Kanwal told ANI.

Why Bajrang Setu Is Special?

It is noteworthy that the Bajrang Setu is the first glass-floored cable suspension bridge of the country and has been built across the Ganga River. It is located near the Lakshman Jhoola in Rishikesh. The bridge connects Tapovan in Tehri Garhwal with Jonk in Pauri Garhwal.

132-Metre Skywalk Built With Multi-Layered Tempered Glass

Built at an estimated cost of Rs 60-70 crore, the Setu features a 5-metre-wide central steel deck for two-wheelers and glass walkways on both sides. The bridge measures 132 metres in length and 8 metres in width. Bajrang Setu is built to offer a unique experience to visitors above the river. Talking about the skywalk, it has been constructed using several layers 12 mm-thick tempered glass to ensure the safety of the visitors.