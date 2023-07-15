Home

Inspiring Story Of Farmer’s Son Who Overcame Father’s Brutal Murder To Crack UPSC

Bajrang, the son of a farmer from Guddi village in Uttar Pradesh’s Basti district, remained unknown until he achieved something extraordinary while facing numerous challenges.

Bajrang Yadav secured an impressive 454th rank in the UPSC CSE 2022.

UPSC Success Story: “However difficult life may seem, there is always something you can do and succeed at.” Bajrang Yadav’s life revolves around this quote from the great physicist and cosmologist, Stephen Hawking.

Yadav successfully cleared the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Examination 2022, and his success story is one of determination, overcoming adversity, and the pursuit of a dream.

He embarked on his UPSC journey with the goal of cracking the exam. Sacrificing sleep and investing countless hours of study paid off when he secured an impressive 454th rank in the UPSC CSE 2022.

A Tragic Loss And A New Purpose

Bajrang’s journey to crack one of India’s toughest competitive exams was far from easy. He experienced heartbreak when tragedy struck his family in 2020. His father, Rajesh Yadav, who dedicated his time to helping the poor in their village, was murdered.

This tragic incident deeply impacted Bajrang and compelled him to honor his father’s memory by pursuing his dream of becoming an IAS officer.

Bajrang comes from a supportive family, with four brothers who serve in the army and a mother who serves as the village head in Dhobhat gram panchayat.

Educational Journey

Bajrang Yadav completed his primary education in Basti. He studied Class 10 at Little Flower School, Kalwari, and pursued his intermediate education at Urmila Educational Academy in Basti.

In 2019, he graduated with a BSc in Mathematics from Allahabad University and then moved to Delhi to prepare for the UPSC CSE examination.

Not Just A Personal Triumph

Bajrang’s success in one of the toughest competitive exams is not just a personal triumph, but also a reflection of his aspiration to serve the vulnerable sections of society, just like his father. He aims to make a difference in the lives of the poor and those in need.

As a responsible individual, Bajrang is determined to address societal issues through his role as an IAS officer.

Bajrang Yadav’s success story is an inspiring reminder that determination, perseverance, and a strong sense of purpose can empower individuals to pursue their dreams and achieve even the most ambitious goals.

