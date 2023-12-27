Bajre Ki Roti, Saag & Exercise: Rahul Gandhi Makes Impromptu Visit To ‘Akhara’, Meets Bajrang Punia Amid WFI Row

Jhajjar: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday made an “impromptu” visit to an ‘akhara’ in Haryana’s Jhajjar district and met a group of wrestlers including Bajrang Punia against the backdrop of a controversy over the new chief of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) and the Sports Ministry’s subsequent suspension of the federation’s newly-elected body. Gandhi joined them for exercise, shared his Jiu-jitsu experience and also spoke about the unrest in wrestling circles over sexual harassment allegations against former wrestling boss Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Speaking to PTI, a senior Haryana Congress leader from the district said Gandhi reached the “Virender Akhara” in the Chhara village early in the morning and interacted with the wrestlers for a couple of hours. After Gandhi left, Punia told reporters that the Congress leader saw the daily routine of wrestlers at the Akhara and interacted with them. Asked if the WFI issue also figured during the meeting with Gandhi, another grappler said they told the Congress leader that wrestlers have been through a lot of mental stress.

To a question, he described Gandhi’s visit as “impromptu” and said the wrestlers at the “akhara” were not aware about it. He said Gandhi also had milk, “Bajre Ki Roti” and “saag” with them. Gandhi was also offered some locally grown vegetables which he took along with him.

“He reached the Akhara at 6.15 am. He asked us about our daily routine, saw how we do our exercises and he too did some exercises. “We were happy that he has a lot of knowledge about wrestling and also knows some techniques,” the wrestler told reporters.

#WATCH | Haryana: On Congress MP Rahul Gandhi visits Virender Arya Akhara in Chhara village of Jhajjar district, Wrestler Bajrang Poonia says, “He came to see our wrestling routine…He did wrestling…He came to see the day-to-day activities of a wrestler.” pic.twitter.com/vh0aP921I3 — ANI (@ANI) December 27, 2023

Gandhi posted shots from his visit on X, previously Twitter. “The question is if these people have to quit wrestling in akhara to join the fight for justice for India’s daughters, then who will encourage their children to choose this path?” “These people are from the families of farmers, they are simple people, let them serve the Tricolour,” he said in a post.

The Sports Ministry suspended the WFI only three days after the election of its office bearers, citing “compelling current situation arising out of the influence and control of the WFI’s former office bearers”. Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur has written to the IOA to take over the WFI.

The ministry, in its strongly worded letter, stated that the new office bearers were still under the influence of those formerly in charge of the federation under ex-chief Brij Bhushan, who were suspended due to allegations of sexual harrassment.

Wrestlers, including Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat, who have been protesting against Bhushan’s removal, welcomed the WFI suspension. Vinesh Phogat, a two-time World Championship medal winner, on Tuesday decided to return her Khel Ratna and Arjuna award to the Prime Minister, saying such honours have become meaningless when wrestlers are struggling badly for justice.

Phogat’s decision comes days after Olympic medallist Punia and Deaflympics champion Virender Singh Yadav returned their Padma Shri awards and Rio Games bronze medallist Sakshi Malik quit the sport after Sanjay Singh’s election as WFI president on December 21.

Sanjay Singh is an associate of Brij Bhushan Singh Sharan and the wrestlers did not want any one close to the BJP MP entering the WFI.

The Sports Ministry had suspended the newly-elected WFI and asked IOA to constitute an ad-hoc panel to manage the affairs of the sports body. Brij Bhushan was accused of sexual harassment by Phogat, Punia and Malik. They had held a long drawn protest at Jantar Mantar early this year.

The matter is heard in a Delhi court.

This is Rahul’s second impromptu visit, earlier in July, he had made a visit to Haryana’s Sonipat district and interacted with people and spent time with farmers working agricultural lands. He had also taken part in paddy sowing.

In May, Gandhi had travelled in a truck from Delhi to Chandigarh to listen to the problems faced by truck drivers. He undertook the journey during the night and in visuals and videos, the former Congress chief was seen sitting inside a truck, travelling with a driver and speaking to drivers at a dhaba.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.