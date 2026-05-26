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Baahubali Buffalo becomes star attraction at Hapur cattle fair ahead of Bakri Eid; Read luxurious lifestyle of Rs 31 lakh buffalo

Baahubali Buffalo becomes star attraction at Hapur cattle fair ahead of Bakri Eid; Read luxurious lifestyle of Rs 31 lakh buffalo

Traders, buyers, and animal enthusiasts from far and wide are arriving at Hapur's Asaura cattle market as Eid-ul-Adha approaches.

Baahubali Buffalo becomes star attraction at Hapur cattle fair (AI image)

New Delhi: A famous cattle fair, organised in Uttar Pradesh’s Hapur district, has managed to gain massive traction due to a massive buffalo that has become the star attraction of the market. Owing to the impressive build and “VIP-style” upkeep, the buffalo is the biggest highlight of the fair. According to the reports, the buffalo is priced at Rs 31 lakhs, with bids so far reaching up to Rs 21 lakhs.

Traders, buyers, and animal enthusiasts from far and wide are arriving at Hapur’s Asaura cattle market as Eid-ul-Adha approaches. However, this powerful buffalo is grabbing the most headlines. People are specially visiting the market just to see it, some are taking selfies with it, while others are recording videos and sharing them on social media.

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Here are some of the key details:

Amir, the buffalo’s owner and a livestock trader, said he has set its price at Rs 31 lakh.

According to the seller, several big buyers have visited and bids up to Rs 21 lakh have been offered

Amir has not decided to sell it yet and claims the buffalo’s breed, strength, health, and maintenance justify its price.

The buffalo is cared for like a special guest.

The owner says it is fed a nutritious diet daily, including milk, dry fruits, and special cattle feed.

Regular cleaning and care have given it a shiny coat and strong physique, which continues to attract people.

Visitors at the market are amazed by its height, weight, and strength.

Crowds gathering to see the buffalo

According to the owner, many people come to the market just to take the glimpse of this massive buffalo. Locals say they have seen expensive and large animals before, but the level of attention this buffalo is receiving is rare.

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The buffalo is also going viral on social media. People are sharing its videos and photos with varied reactions. Ahead of Eid, this “giant buffalo” has become a major talking point not just in Hapur, but also in nearby districts.

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