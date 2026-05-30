‘Bakra halal hote…’: Teen stabbed to death, Ghaziabad tense after shocking murder; heavy police deployed

A 17-year-old boy was stabbed to death by his friend in Ghaziabad’s Khoda Colony following an argument on Thursday. Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister KP Maurya on Saturday assured strict action, saying that legal action will be taken against the killers.

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‘Bakra halal hote…’: Teen stabbed to death, Ghaziabad tense after shocking murder; heavy police deployed | Image: X

Ghaziabad Murder: In the latest development in the murder case of a 17-year-old boy who was brutally stabbed to death in Ghaziabad during Eid celebrations earlier this week, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Saturday took cognizance of the case and assured strict action against the culprits, stating that legal action will be taken to ensure the killers are punished.

The minor boy was heinously killed by another boy following a verbal spat in Khoda’s Lokpriya Vihar on Thursday, police said. A CCTV footage has surfaced on Saturday purportedly showing the moments of the incident.

What Did UP Deputy CM Say?

Deputy CM Maurya told news agency ANI that the accused will not be spared and legal action will be taken to hang the killers.

“Whoever the murderer is, he will not be spared. He will be found. Legal action will be taken to hang the killers. The government is serious about law and order. Strict action will be taken against those who committed this crime… The perpetrators have done this in the hatred they carry…,” Maurya said.

The Ghaziabad Murder Case

Assistant commissioner of police (Indirapuram) Abhishek Srivastava told Hindustan Times that the incident took place on Thursday at around 3 pm when the accused and victim were talking to their friends.

It appears that the accused boy asked the victim to come over and the verbal spat started between them, which escalated to a violent scuffle. The accused boy pulled out a knife and started attacking the victim. When the victim fell unconscious, the boy fled the scene. The victim was rushed to a hospital in Noida, where he succumbed on Friday.

The incident led to massive protests in the area on Friday.

Family Made Shocking Claims

The deceased boy’s mother alleged that the 17-year-old was lured before the attack. “On Eid, a boy tricked my child into calling him. He was asked if he had ever seen a goat being slaughtered, to which he replied no. Then my child was stabbed… I want justice…,” she told ANI on Friday.

The mother of the deceased alleged police inaction and said, “I was not at home; I was on duty. Someone called me and told me that my son had been stabbed. When I came, I saw my son’s face. After that, I did not get to see his face again for half a day. I want justice.”

FIR Filed

Police have filed an FIR following the complaint received by the victim family. Cops said that the accused boy and his friends are currently absconding. The accused boy is also a minor and aged between 17 to 18 years. His age will be confirmed once he is apprehended.

We will take appropriate action if other’s involvement is established during the investigation. We have formed several teams to trace the suspect,” the ACP added.

Further investigation is underway.