New Delhi: With Eid al-Adha or Bakrid nearing, Bengaluru authorities on Sunday have prohibited animal sacrifice at public places in the city as well as other places identified by the civic body. "The general public is hereby notified that sacrifice of animals during Bakrid or any other religious occasion is prohibited on public roads and footpaths," said a official told IANS.

Similarly, sacrifices have also been prohibited in hospitals and nursing homes, schools and colleges.

Other prohibited places include temples, mosques, any other religious place, and parks used for worship.

“Any person or organisation violating the above (prohibitions) are liable to be prosecuted under the Karnataka Municipal Corporation Act of 1976 for illegal sacrifice,” said the official.

The official also suggested that a few more stringent laws will be applied to violators.

“Only authorised abattoirs are allowed to slaughter animals used for food,” the official said.

Earlier, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government had asked people to offer Bakrid prayers at home, instead of mosques or Eidgahs or public places in the wake of coronavirus-induced lockdown. “Bakra-eid prayers should not be offered in mosques or Eidgahs or public places, but should be done at home only. Currently all operating livestock markets will remain closed. If citizens want to buy animals, they should buy it online or by phone”, the Maharashtra government had said in a statement.