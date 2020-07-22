Bakrid 2020: The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday released a detailed list of guidelines to be followed for Bakrid celebrations and requested devotees to celebrate the festival at home in view of coronavirus pandemic. Also Read - Who is Mr Butter Chicken? Australian Restaurant Offers Free Meals to Mysterious Melbourne Man Who Violated Lockdown to Eat Favourite Dish

The guidelines issued by the Yogi Adityanath government requested Muslim clerics to ensure that people don't collect in groups on the streets or at mosques, Eidgahs or public places, but celebrate the festival at their homes.

"Religious leaders should encourage people to celebrate the festival in their homes," the notice read.

The government has banned the transportation of goat meat and animal slaughter in the open.

Apart from that, all existing guidelines in view of coronavirus pandemic will remain in place including Section 144 at mosques and other religious places.

Malls and shopping complexes will also remain shut in view of the weekly lockdown imposed in the state.

Police officials in all districts have been asked to remain on vigil and take note of the smallest of incidents in their respective areas.

The UP government has also appointed intelligence agencies have to remain on high alert and pre-empt any untoward incidents.

District officials have also been asked to ensure that pigs and other animals don’t roam on roads around the mosques and other shrines.

Earlier this month, the Maharashtra government had issued an advisory asking people to offer Bakrid prayers at home, instead of mosques and other public places. The statement added that will be no relaxation in restrictions for Eid in containment zones, and people should not congregate in public places on the day of the festival.