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Delhi Government Bakrid Guidelines 2026: Strict action against illegal slaughter, sacrifice at public places banned, dumping waste...

Delhi Government Bakrid Guidelines 2026: Strict action against illegal slaughter, sacrifice at public places banned, dumping waste…

Ahead of Eid al-Adha festival, Delhi government has issued a set of guidelines, warning that the sacrifice of prohibited animals and violations of public hygiene rules will invite strict legal action.

Delhi govt announces Bakrid guidelines, warns of legal action against illegal animal sacrifice(Photo Credit; Representational/Taken from IANS)

Ahead of the festival of Eid al-Adha(Bakrid), the Delhi government has issued strict guidelines to ensure public order and hygiene across the national capital. The Rekha Gupta-led government has warned that the sacrifice of prohibited animals and violation of the necessary public hygiene rules will invite stern legal actions.

Taking to the Microblogging platform X, formerly Twitter, the Delhi Development Minister Kapil Mishra wrote, “Sacrifice of bovine species, cows, calves, camels, and other prohibited animals on Bakrid is completely illegal, and criminal cases will be registered against those who do so; Sacrifice is not permitted at public places, lanes, or roads; legal action will also be taken against those who do so”

Also Read: Calcutta High Court upholds West Bengal cattle slaughter notification ahead of Eid al-Adha

According to Mishra, sacrificing cattle, cows, calves, camels, and other prohibited animals in the national capital is completely illegal, and violators would face legal consequences. In addition, he stated that animal sacrifice in public places and illegal buying and selling of animals on roads and in residential areas would not be permitted.” He stated that the directions have been issued by the Development Department to ensure that the festival is celebrated in accordance with the law and civic regulations.

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“Dumping waste from sacrifice into sewers, drains, or public places is completely prohibited; sacrifice can only be performed at designated valid sites. In case of violation of these guidelines, you can inform the police and the Delhi Government’s Development Ministry,” Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra further stated.

Also Read: Eid-al-Adha: 5 Healthy Ways to Detox Your Body Post-Festivities

बकरीद के पर्व पर दिल्ली सरकार की गाइडलाइन्स : बकरीद पर गौवंश, गाय, बछड़ा, ऊंट व अन्य प्रतिबंधित जानवरों की कुर्बानी पूरी तरह गैरकानूनी है, ऐसा करने वालों पर आपराधिक मुकदमा दर्ज किया जाएगा : सार्वजनिक स्थलों गली, सड़कों पर कुर्बानी की अनुमति नहीं है, ऐसा करने वालों पर भी कानूनी… pic.twitter.com/mKZtUSgHUx — Kapil Mishra (@KapilMishra_IND) May 22, 2026

Eid-ul-Adha is likely to be celebrated on May 28, depending on the moon sighting. The festival is also known as Bakrid or Bakri Eid. Eid al-Adha is one of the most important and significant festivals of Islam. The festival is celebrated by the Muslim community with happiness, pride, and honour. This year, the festival will likely be observed on May 28. It is also known as the “Festival of Sacrifice.” Eid al-Adha commemorates Prophet Ibrahim‘s unwavering faith and his willingness to sacrifice his son in obedience to God’s command.

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