Bakrid guidelines 2026: Yogi government imposes section 163 in Noida, Greater Noida; check full list of restrictions

The Uttar Pradesh government has enforced rigorous security directives for Bakrid 2026, mandating that animal sacrifices occur only at designated sites and that religious prayers remain restricted to traditional venues to prevent public disruptions.

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People offer prayers inside the Tipu Sultan Shahi Mosque, ahead of the 'Eid-ul-Azha' festival (PTI)

Bakrid guidelines 2026: In a significant development of national importance, the Gautam Buddh Nagar Police Commissionerate imposed Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) in Noida and Greater Noida. The decision of the administration under the Yogi government to impose the section in the two satellite towns in the Delhi-NCR region has been taken to maintain peace and communal harmony during the festive period. For those unversed, the restrictions under Section 163 come ahead of Bakrid (Eid-ul-Adha) celebrations, which will be held in Uttar Pradesh and multiple parts of the country on Thursday. Here are all the details you need to know about the Bakrid guidelines 2026.

All details on Bakrid guidelines 2026

According to the order issued by the office of Police Commissioner, there will be a complete ban on protests, demonstrations and gatherings without prior permission from May 28 to May 30. The order says that ‘qurbani’ (sacrifice), namaz (prayers), and other religious prayers are scheduled to take place during the Eid-ul-Adha (Bakrid) and given the possibility of protests and demonstrations during this period, precautionary measures have been taken to prevent any anti-social elements from disrupting public peace and harmony.

Also read: Bakrid Bank holiday tomorrow: Will banks remain open or closed on Thursday for Eid-AI-Adha? Check State-wise update

According to the order, no group of five or more individuals can organise any form of procession, assembly, or demonstration without the prior permission of the Police Commissioner, Additional Police Commissioner, or Deputy Police Commissioner.

What are Bakrid guidelines on Photography and videography?

Photography and videography using drone cameras have also been prohibited. The existing regulations regarding the use of loudspeakers at religious sites, public places, and during processions remain in force.

The use of sound-amplifying devices is prohibited between the hours of 10:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m. The display of religious flags, banners, posters, or similar materials on any religious site, wall, or public space has also been prohibited. The order said that action will also be initiated against anyone circulating inflammatory speeches, videos, audio clips, or social media posts that could incite sentiments of any community, a report by IANS news agency said.

Also read: Bakra Eid 2026: Are banks, schools and colleges to remain open on May 28? Check key details here

Bakrid guidelines 2026: List of restrictions

The police administration has also imposed a complete ban on the open display of weapons. Carrying swords, spears, axes, tridents, knives, sticks, clubs, hockey sticks, flammable substances, or explosive materials in public places has been prohibited. Moreover, the consumption of alcohol or intoxicants in public places has been prohibited.