New Delhi: In the wake of coronavirus-induced lockdown, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government has asked people to offer Bakrid prayers at home, instead of mosques or Eidgahs or public places.

"Bakra-eid prayers should not be offered in mosques or Eidgahs or public places, but should be done at home only. Currently all operating livestock markets will remain closed. If citizens want to buy animals, they should buy it online or by phone", the Maharashtra government said in a statement.

The statement added that will be no relaxation in restrictions for Eid in containment zones, and people should not congregate in public places on the day of the festival. "All guidelines announced by health department, police and local administration must be followed diligently", it added further.

This comes days after Muslim MLAs meeting with CM Thackeray and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. The meeting was reportedly convened to chalk out a plan on how how the festival, could be celebrated amid pandemic, which has created havoc across the state.

Following the meeting, CM Uddhav Thackeray, on Tuesday asked people to celebrate the festival, which is likely to be observed on August 1, in a symbolic manner.

Echoing similar remarks, state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had reportedly stated that he was not in favour of allowing festivities. “Considering the stress on the police to enforce the lockdown, Bakrid should be celebrated in a simple manner,” Indian Express quoted Deshmukh as saying.