Bakrid special: Tourists can enter Taj Mahal free on Eid al-Adha; Check out timings and rules for entry

Entry will be free for tourists, both Indian and foreign, at the Taj Mahal on May 27 in connection to Eid a-Adha festivities. However, it is a limited-time offer and will not be applicable for the whole day. Check details of the free entry

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Taj Mahal will have free entry for tourists on May 27. PTI

Are you planning to visit the Taj Mahal anytime soon? Then this news is for you. If you visit one of the seven wonders of the world on May 27, you will not have to spend a single rupee. On the occasion of Eid al-Adha, the government has announced completely free entry to the Taj Mahal. The option is available only for a fixed duration each day. Those planning to visit the Taj Mahal without a ticket should first understand the timings and guidelines to ensure a hassle-free experience.

Also Read: Bakrid 2026 holdiay in India: May 27 or 28, when will country celebrate Eid al-Adha?

When will free entry to the Taj Mahal begin?

As per an order by the Archaeological Survey of India, tourists can visit the Taj Mahal free of cost on May 28, 2026, on the occasion of Bakrid (Eid al-Adha). The free-entry window will remain valid only in the morning hours. Free entry to the Taj Mahal will be available from 7:00 am to 10:00 am, giving visitors a three-hour window to explore its beauty without any charge. The offer is open to both locals and tourists.

Will you be allowed entry to the main tomb?

While entry to the Taj Mahal may be free during the specified hours, those wishing to go inside the Main Mausoleum will still need to purchase the regular Rs 200 ticket, as there is no concession on it.

Visitors will be able to enter the Taj Mahal free of cost only until 10:00 am on Thursday. After that, regular ticket sales will begin again, and tourists will need to pay the usual entry charges.

Also Read: Bakrid Bank holiday tomorrow: Will banks remain open or closed on Thursday for Eid-AI-Adha? Check State-wise update

How much does a ticket cost?

Usually, entry to the Taj Mahal costs Rs 50 for Indian visitors and Rs 1,100 for foreign tourists. But if you arrive during the free-entry window on Thursday morning, no ticket will be required.

What will be the arrangement at the Taj Mahal gate?

Ticket counters at the East and West Gates of the Taj Mahal will stay shut until 10:00 AM as entry remains free during the morning period. Those visiting for Bakrid prayers will be permitted to head straight to the Shahi Mosque within the complex, while all tourists, including foreign visitors, can tour the monument without tickets during these hours. Authorities expect heavy crowds because of the festival and free entry, and have also issued guidelines for tourists amid the scorching heat conditions.