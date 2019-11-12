New Delhi: As Shiv Sena ended its 30-year-old alliance with Bharatiya Janata Party over rotational Chief Ministership in Maharashtra, Union Minister Giriraj Singh shared a picture of saffron party founder Balasaheb Thackeray with the BJP patriarchs Atal Bihai Vajpayee and LK Advani.

“Bala Saheb’s years of penance gave Sanatanis (traditionalists) hope and recognition in Maharashtra. Today, Bala Saheb would be pained to see (the party) go with opponents of Hindutva. History will testify how Bala saheb united everyone, while others divided,” he tweeted in Hindi.

His post on Twitter came after Sanjay Raut, Sena leader and Uddhav Thackeray’s close aide declared that they would would form government in Maharashtra with Sharad Pawar’s Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress.

बाला साहेब के वर्षों की तपस्या ने सनातनियो को महाराष्ट्र में एक उम्मीद और पहचान दिया ..आज हिंदुत्व विरोधियों के साथ जाता देख बाला साहेब और शिवसैनिक कराह रहे होंगे।

इतिहास गवाही देगा की कैसे बालासाहेब ने सबको एक किया और कुछ ने सबको बिख़ेर दिया । pic.twitter.com/mYMBvKBdTx — Shandilya Giriraj Singh (@girirajsinghbjp) November 11, 2019

Notably, the saffron allies were at loggerheads over the CM’s post ever since the election results of Maharashtra were announced. While the Sena accused the BJP of breaking “promise” of equal division of power in the state, the BJP asserted that it had never agreed to share the post of chief minister.