New Delhi: The Indian Air Force (IAF) carried out a long-range precision strike against a practice target to mark the second anniversary of the Balakot Operations, reported PTI quoting sources on Saturday. The strike was carried out by members of the squadron which conducted the air strikes on terror launch pads in Balakot in Pakistan. Sources added that the strike was in the "very recent past".

Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria on Saturday flew a multi-aircraft sortie with the units to commemorate the occasion along with the squadron pilots.

#WATCH: Indian Air Force Chief RKS Bhadauria took multi-aircraft sortie with the units to commemorate second anniversary of the Balakot Operations along with the Sqn pilots who carried out the actual operations. pic.twitter.com/8Cy1hh1DfT — ANI (@ANI) February 27, 2021

On February 26, 2019, Indian Air Force fighter jets crossed the Line of Control and destroyed terror launch pads in Balakot. The strikes were undertaken days after 40 Central Reserve Police Force personnel were killed in a terror attack in Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir on February 14.

Indian Air Force Chief RKS Bhadauria flew in an upgraded Mirage-2000 fighter aircraft during the multi-aircraft sortie to commemorate the second anniversary of the Balakot Operations. pic.twitter.com/HPOIkpil9a — ANI (@ANI) February 27, 2021

A dogfight had broken out between IAF and Pakistani jets a day after the airstrike on Balakot. Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman flying an upgraded MiG-21 Bison had engaged with one of the Pakistani fighter jets that tried to target Indian military facilities and shot it down before he was hit and forced to eject. The Indian fighter pilot had spent nearly 60 hours in Pakistan’s custody before he was released.

(With inputs from agencies)